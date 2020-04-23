Harrisonburg high school student flies food donations through the pandemic

Griffin Phillips isn't your average high school sophomore. In addition to being a major in the Harrisonburg ROTC and going for his private pilot's license, the Harrisonburg High School student is also flying food donations to Chesterfield amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our organization, Virginia Air Feed, we designed it in order to send supplies to these food banks around the state," Phillips said.

Phillips and his instructor, Cindy Ferek, came up with the idea after seeing another similar organization. Here in the valley, Phillips' church collected food donations.

"We were trying to kind of create a community within the churches to donate food and donate supplies," Phillips said.

On Tuesday, Phillips and Ferek loaded up a plane with about 400 pounds of food and flew it to Chesterfield early Wednesday morning.

"It really just feels great to be able to use our services in the most effective way possible," Phillips said.

Wednesday was Phillips' first trip for Virginia Air Feed, but he said it won't be the last.

"We're trying to expand it to churches around the area and just create centralized collective points, and then we would be able to distribute the food all around the state," Phillips said.

Phillips said it's a great feeling to bring together giving back to the community and flying.

"We'd really like to use flying as almost a ministry, not as much of a hobby," Phillips said. "Just to use that we have access to an aircraft, so we would like to use it to the best of our ability."

Phillips said they were donating the food to 11 new families in Chesterfield. He hopes they'll be able to continue collecting food and make additional trips. He'd also love to see more pilots become involved, if possible. Even after the COVID-19 pandemic is over, Phillips hopes to continue giving back.

"We'd like to carry this on. We'd love to assist in humanitarian missions of any kind, whether that be in or out of the country," Phillips said. "Just really trying to globalize it at some point if we can get enough people involved."

Phillips said people can donate food to the Harrisonburg Free Will Baptist Church. If any churches or other organizations want to get involved, they can contact Phillips through Virginia Air Feed's Instagram account, @virginiaairfeed.