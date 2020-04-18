Local homeless shelter uses funding to adapt to COVID-19 changes

COVID-19 precautions have caused shutdowns at churches, which is impacting local homeless shelters.

Graham Witt, the board president of Open Doors in Harrisonburg, said the shelter has received additional funding from Virginia agencies to adapt to the new needs of the shelter and its guests because of coronavirus.

"The grant that was rewarded from the Community Foundation and this one now from the Western Virginia Continuum of Care is mainly going to cover staffing, shelter supplies," Witt said. "We had to add beds and linen."

Open Doors is normally limited to 40 guests per night at local churches. Now, their temporary shelter at JMU's Godwin Hall can hold even more people, and recent funding has allowed additional high-risk guests to be sheltered elsewhere.

"We're managing ten guests off-site in different places, just trying to quarantine them for health reasons, making sure that they're the highest risk and they're not exposed," Witt said.

Witt said Open Doors provides shelter from Nov. 1 through April 1, but they've remained open during the COVID-19 crisis.

"Our goal is to be open, if necessary through that June 9th or June 10th timeframe, and now we know that given our current situation, we think we can get there without minimum disruption to next year's season," Witt said.

Witt said this new funding assists in the basic operating expenses only.

They still rely on community donations and support from the community, whether it be bringing or preparing meals, volunteering, or supplying many day-to-day supplies that are consumed quickly.

