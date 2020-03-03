Local hospitals preparing for the possibility of coronavirus patients

As the coronavirus spreads, people who fear they may have contracted the virus are advised to head to emergency rooms as their best bet for testing. Nationally, hospitals have been preparing for the possibility of caring for infected patients.

Patients who suspect they have the coronavirus are advised to go to an emergency room. Augusta Health and Sentara RMH both said they will have the resources to test patients for the virus.

Dr. Allison Baraco, Medical Director of Infectious Diseases at Augusta Health, said Emerging Pathogen and Emergency Management Committees have been meeting weekly at Augusta Health to make sure they have facilities and resources ready for potential COVID-19 patients.

Their plan includes how to handle patient isolation, team safety and health, investigating and testing, disinfecting and assessing patients as they arrive at the emergency department.

Baraco said they advise suspecting patients to call the ER before they arrive to give staff the chance to take necessary precautions.

Augusta Health will have testing kits available, but the testing is not being done in commercial hospitals; instead, the tests will be sent to the Virginia Department of Health, which announced yesterday that the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services (the state lab) now has the capability to test for the disease instead of relying on the CDC.

"But we can collect the specimens here in the hospital and then they're transported to the state department lab, where they will be performing the actual test," Baraco said.

And those results won't be immediate.

"We will not get the answer within minutes, but we anticipate learning more information within 24-48 hours of the patient arriving to the facility and getting tested," Baraco said.

Baraco said they will isolate the suspected patients into a negative-pressure room to limit exposure of a potentially sick person to other hospital patients.

"The air flows into the room, but it doesn't go back out, so that allows for us to maintain droplets or airborne particles in that room," Baraco said.

She said the severity of patients would be monitored on a day-to-day basis and if they need to stay in the hospital, the facility and staff are prepared.

Sentara RMH said they will also have the resources to test patients.

For more information about how the hospitals are preparing, check out the Augusta Health and Sentara RMH websites.