Local hotel one of many businesses seeing impacts from coronavirus

Hotels are just one of many businesses struggling as covid-19 keeps many people at home. A hotel in Staunton said they have seen many of their cancellations just recently.

The Frederick House said they've seen around $16,000 in cancellations because of the coronavirus. | Credit: WHSV

Ross Willams and his wife, Brooke, have owned The Frederick House for the past three years. They said they've made some changes as concerns grow.

"We are just doing some extra cleaning with secondary sanitizers, as well as the usual cleaning process that we go through," Williams said.

He added at first they did not see too much of an impact, but then as other businesses closed, they saw cancellations.

"One domino goes, and the rest of it that's attached goes with it,' Williams said.

He said most people have cancelled, but they still do have a few guests looking to come. For those still making the trip, they said safety and health is a priority.

"We've tried to address everything we can around here in terms of not spreading diseases," Williams said.

They're hoping the unique room set-up may help people feel more at ease about keeping their room reservations.

"We do have five historic houses and that sort of assists with keeping guests a little more separated as well," Williams said.

However, the cancellations will have an impact. Williams said they've had about $16,000 in cancellations, which is around a month's worth of expenses.

"I am fairly certain that the next couple of months are going to be pretty difficult to make it through. We're looking at cutting back on staff hours," Williams said.

He said they hope to see the city get back to normal soon, but in the meantime, they're doing what they can to make it through. Williams said one way to support them and other local businesses is to buy gift certificates. They can be used toward rooms once people are back traveling.