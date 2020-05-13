Local insurance agent says to keep in mind the impacts of unemployment

As a local Shenandoah Valley insurance agent has been helping people during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said people should be aware of the possible impacts of collecting unemployment.

Chris Branham is an agent for Valley Trust Insurance. While the extra unemployment benefits are helpful now, they won't come without an impact later.

Branham said, generally, unemployment doesn't get you close to what you made before. However, with the additional money from the federal government, some people are making more than their previous pay.

Branham said unless something changes, that money will be counted as income, which could affect you if you get your insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

"It's based on income," Branham said. "Your subsidy is based on income, so any fluctuation in that will change the amount of subsidy."

Branham said if you get insurance through the marketplace, you should reach out to an agent or the marketplace to change your income to reflect unemployment. That way, you don't end up being charged or owing the government money.

"You said you were making one amount, when in fact you were actually making another amount, which will mean that your subsidy should have been smaller, and they will take it out of your refund or in fact if your refund's not high enough they will take it and bill you."

