Local jails reduce number of inmates in preparation for possible COVID-19 cases

Jails in the Shenandoah Valley have been making changes, including releasing non-violent inmates to reduce crowding because of COVID-19.

In March, Middle River Regional Jail was overcrowded with over 900 inmates, but to prepare for the possibility of COVID-19 infecting an inmate, they began reducing their numbers.

"We're down to about 710 [inmates] today, so we've reduced the population almost 200 offenders, low-level offenders, and we've done that through a combination of means," Jeffrey Newton, Middle River Regional Jail Superintendent, said.

The facility was originally meant to hold 396 people, so even a reduction of that much leaves the jail overcrowded – but significantly less so.

Newton said their goal was to reduce inmates by 100, and they did about double that. He added he thinks the numbers will remain where they are now and they will not continue to release anymore inmates unless the circumstances inside the facility change.

Newton said some inmates were released because of bond changes, furloughs, sentence modifications, moving to house arrest and some inmates who've simply completed their sentence while Virginia's justice system follows new guidelines that lead to lower new intake numbers.

"That's been very successful for us," Newton said. "What that's allowed us to do is free up a couple of housing units so if the virus does enter the facility, we'll then be able to isolate a larger number of offenders"

Newton said no inmates or staff at MRRJ have tested positive for COVID-19, but a few symptomatic staff members have isolated themselves.

Newton said by releasing inmates, they've been able to clear up additional space that can be utilized if inmates become sick. He added they have five negative pressure cells where they can hold inmates who are COVID-19 symptomatic.

"We're not conducting any inmate programming inside the facility that requires an offender leaving their housing unit, and so we're not mixing housing units," Newton said. "We're trying to keep that as limited as possible."

He said they've been aggressive in taking steps and following precautions to keep coronavirus out of the facility, but if the virus makes its way in, he thinks they will be prepared.

"If we're unfortunate and the virus does enter the facility, then I think we've got a pretty good plan in place to be able to reduce the likelihood of the spread of the virus through the population," Newton said.

Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said there have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus inside Rockingham County Jail either.

Commonwealth's Attorney of Rockingham County and the City of Harrisonburg Marsha Garst said about 60 non-violent inmates have been released from Rockingam County Jail because of coronavirus.

Elsewhere in the Shenandoah Valley, the Harrisonburg Men's Diversion Center has confirmed COVID-19 in at least 25 offenders.