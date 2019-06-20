Local kids participate in World's Largest Swimming Lesson

On June 20, kids across the globe participated in the world's largest swimming lesson.

Around 125 kids were at Westover Pool in Harrisonburg Thursday for the event, which aims to educate people on the importance of swim lessons and teaching kids to swim at a young age.

"Swimming lessons save lives," said Kristin Lam, the aquatics manager at Westover Pool. "It is so important for everybody to have access to swimming lessons and to get the opportunity to take them. It's a lifelong skill, it gives people the opportunity to be safe around the water."

Each participant across the planet follows the same lesson plan.

The goal is to set a new world record for the number of participants worldwide. This is the tenth year of the event, and a new record has been set every year for the past nine years.

Lam said it's also a reminder that swimming is an important skill not just for children, but for everyone.

"Parents can also benefit from swim lessons," she said. "We find that sometimes parents really want their children to be involved, but they themselves don't know how to swim. So we really want to make sure the opportunity is available for anyone who wants it or needs it."