Local law enforcement changing operations due to coronavirus

As the COVID-19 novel coronavirus continues to spread across the country, many police departments and sheriff's offices, including locally, are making significant changes to their operations that you might notice.

Among the areas we cover – the Shenandoah Valley and the Potomac Highlands of West Virginia – at least two agencies had issued statements on changes they've made as of March 18: the Waynesboro Police Department and the Hardy County Sheriff's Office.

Waynesboro Police

A statement issued by the Waynesboro Police Department informed Waynesboro residents that officers will be continuing to provide law enforcement services during the state-level and national-level states of emergency, but that they've implemented a number of safeguards to protect the health of their staff and Waynesboro citizens.

Those safeguards include officers not coming to people's homes for non-emergencies, requesting people to leave homes and businesses to talk to officers outside rather, officers inquiring about people's health when responding to a call for service, suspending fingerprinting services, and other changes.

Here are the guidelines Waynesboro police announced:

· If a request for police service is not an emergency, we may call you and work through your situation over the phone rather than responding in person.

· When officers do arrive at the scene of a call for service, they may ask that you exit your home or business to speak with them outside.

· If you come to the police department, the officer may request to speak with you outside instead of in the lobby.

· Officers and/or dispatchers may inquire about the health of those inside your home or business if they need to respond in person to you.

· Officers may be wearing personal protective equipment (gloves, surgical mask, safety glasses, etc.) when they respond to a call for service. Please do not be offended, this is to protect you as well as our officers.

· Officers may utilize social distancing (6 feet) and may not shake your hand when responding to a call for service.

· Some of the normal programs we offer to the community such as our ride along program and employment fingerprinting have been suspended indefinitely.

Officers will continue to respond to emergency calls for service, major case investigations, crimes in progress, motor vehicle crashes, missing person/runaway cases, and domestic disturbances.

But they may take some of the precautions listed above while doing so.

Hardy County Sheriff's Office

Across the mountain, in West Virginia, Hardy County deputies are implementing a lot of similar measures, including deputies wearing masks and/or gloves, fingerprinting services suspended, reduced office presence, and more.

Here are the guidelines Hardy County issued:

1. Voluntary fingerprinting services are suspended

2. VIN verification requests are suspended

3. General office services such as copy of reports, criminal background checks or general requests for information are offered on the phone or email. No in person general public visits are permitted.

4. In the event that staffing shortages reduce office presence, requests for investigations or to report criminal activity should be left on the agency website or department main office phone. We will also respond to messages on Facebook for non-emergency only.

5. Crimes in progress or emergency situations/ incidents should continue to be made through the 911 system.

6. General requests for information / guidance can be obtained thoughcalling the office or visiting our website at http://www.hardycounty.com/.

7. Deputies will be using social distancing and may be wearing masks and/or gloves depending on the situation.

They say if you can use the phone or email to ask a question, please do so. The fewer in-person visits to county facilities, the safer for everyone.

