Local law enforcement officer gives active shooter safety tips

After mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, the FBI has warned of possible copycat attacks throughout the country. Police say it's important to know what to do if you encounter an active shooter situation.

Dayton Police Chief Justin Trout tells WHSV these concerns are no reason to be afraid to go out but an important reminder to pay attention to your surroundings and be prepared.

Chief Trout said if you encounter a situation with an active shooter, you have three options: run, hide or fight.

"When you go into a shopping center or a restaurant, you always want to be vigilant, you want to find two exits out of the building," Trout said. "You may have come in one door but look around and see if there's another secondary exit in case somebody were to come through the front door with bad intentions so that you can get out another way."

Trout said it's best to try and escape, but if that's not possible, then you should hide . If you can't hide, Trout recommends finding what you can, whether it's a chair or something else around to fight back.

Trout also said to always be on the lookout for anything out of the ordinary. Some examples he gave include someone wearing a long coat or winter clothes in hot weather, or a person frantically looking around and seeming out of place.