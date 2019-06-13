Local law enforcement receive school resource officer incentive grants

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced $3.47 million have been awarded to 53 localities throughout Virginia.

The grants will allow local law enforcement agencies to help fund new school resource officers and school security officers at K-12 public schools.

"It is paramount that we continue to make smart investments to keep Virginia schools safe and to create supportive learning environments for our students," said Northam. "The school resource officers and school security officers hired through these grants not only make our schools safer, but also enhance our communities by building strong positive relationships with students, faculty, and parents."

Locally, three agencies were awarded grants:

- $42,043 for the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office

- Two grants totaling $89,833 for the Page County Sheriff's Office

- $35,965 for the Stanley Police Department

According to the governor's office, the grants came from the state-funded School Resource Officer/School Security Officer Incentive Grant Program.

For more information on the program and a list of all the awards, click here.

