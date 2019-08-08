Local law enforcement to participate in active shooter drill

On August 8, first responders will begin their annual active shooter drill at Waterman Elementary.

"What this does is it creates a big scenario of a mass casualty and sees how we would respond to it, seeing the good things we do and the bad things we do," said Sergeant Chris Monahan of the Harrisonburg Police Department.

Police say they will focus on all areas of response, including what actions to take at the scene and how information about the event would be provided to the community. Local volunteers will serve as victims, making the scenario as realistic as possible.

"Each scenario's going to be different. You can never create a scenario that will be exactly like an incident, so what we try to do is limit that first time exposure, meaning when the officer responds, he can say you know what, I've been through something like this before and think their way through it," said Monahan.

The visiting squads will delay their response times, to get an accurate response to Harrisonburg. Police say to not be alarmed if you see an increased presence of emergency vehicles and personnel.

The training is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon.