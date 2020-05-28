Local lawmakers react to Virginia governor's mask order

Governor Ralph Northam's mask order goes into effect on Friday. The order requires Virginians to wear masks when entering certain indoor businesses. Governor Ralph Northam addressed the order, again, in his press conference on Thursday.

"It's just the right thing to do to protect the people around you, as well as workers," Northam said. "If you shouldn't go into a public place without shoes or a shirt, you shouldn't go in without a face covering."

Northam, a Democrat, said the masks don't have to be elaborate and he encouraged Virginians to make their own, but some local legislators feel the order should have been something left up to Virginians, or done on a more regional basis.

"I feel like we need to be able to trust the citizens of Virginia to be able to take care of themselves," RDelegate Tony Wilt, a republican serving Harrisonburg, said. "I'm certainly not relying on you to take care of me."

Wilt said he understood this was a new virus and there have been a lot of unknowns. However, he was disappointed to see this step taken Delegate John Avoli was a more supportive of the step.

"I look at it from a safety perspective, number one," Avoli said. "If avoids any further infection or recurrence of an infection, until such time it seems to be necessary, then it's probably a good thing."

Avoli, a republican delegate serving Staunton told WHSV that he wished there was better communication about how enforcement of the order would work. He also felt the order should have come months earlier, but he said we don't want a recurrence in the state.