Local lawn parties canceled over COVID-19 pandemic, impacting fundraising opportunities

Volunteer fire departments around the Shenandoah Valley will likely take a financial hit after some local lawn parties have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Friday night, lawn parties in Timberville, Grottoes and Weyers Cave were called off. The popular events were scheduled for next month.

Rockingham County Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway said it is a concern because the lawn parties are one of the largest fundraising events of the year.

Proceeds from the lawn parties often go toward repairing equipment, covering the cost of gas for its apparatus and keeping the lights on at volunteer fire departments.

Timberville announced on Friday it was canceling its lawn party after talking to their amusement ride vendor.

Holloway said considering many people are out of work, he was worried about the attendance for the events.

"The other part of these lawn parties is they do games and they have people gather around and so with the executive order in place and them not being able to do that, it's pretty much impossible for them to have this fundraiser," Holloway said.

As of now, not all of the local lawn parties scheduled have been canceled.

Holloway said McGaheysville has been in talks about the future of its lawn party but has yet to make an official announcement about its status. Bridgewater also has not discussed its plans, however, that could change by the end of the month.