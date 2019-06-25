Man brings unique custom shoe business to the valley

At the beginning of the month, Josh Maupin and his wife, Whitney, expanded their online presence of VaLaced Customs LLC to a storefront in Waynesboro.

Owner/artist of VaLaced Customs LLC, Josh Maupin, customizing a pair of shoes. | Credit: WHSV

They bring a unique service of shoe restoration and customization to the valley.

Josh Maupin played basketball throughout his life, and he says his passion for the game was unmatched. However, obstacles, including a half-collapsed lung and a torn ACL, kept him from making a career out of it.

"I think it was God's way of waking me up, of showing me that life isn't about basketball," Maupin said, "life is about so much more."

At the time, Maupin struggled with not being able to play to his full ability.

"The whole time I dealt with some pretty serious dark stuff that I had," Maupin said, "but I'm happy to say that's the past and I've came out of it."

He realized he could reconnect to the game through sneakers by restoring and customizing shoes and sharing his newfound passion through VaLaced Customs.

"I enjoy shoes so much," Maupin said, "so when I see someone else enjoying them, it just helps me that much more."

Maupin said he can meet any shoe needs one might have, and he hopes to spread love and positivity while doing so.

"That makes all this worth it more than anything, more than a dollar does," Maupin said. "That's crazy. Most people are about the dollar, where I'd give stuff away if I could."