Local man makes $100,000 donation to Fishburne Military School

A local man gave back to his community with a $100,000 donation to Fishburne Military School. Last year, Scott Simons, the general manager at Valley Honda, helped 18 students with his donation.

This year, he hopes to help so many more.

The donation is part of the Education Improvement Scholarships Tax Credit Program. The scholarship will be used to help pay tuition for students that may not be able to attend otherwise due to financial reasons.

"If you owe state taxes, contact your accountant and look at the entities you can give money to. If you owe taxes, you might as well control where that money goes," said Scott Simons.

Although Simon's didn't attend Fishburne Military School, the school has let his youth football team use their field for free.

Simons said he wanted to give back.

"I've just always said if I had the opportunity to give back and I have been really fortunate and really blessed. So I'm just following through with what I said I was going to do," said Simons.

Simons encouraged anyone else interested to look into the program, which has options to donate to other schools and education programs throughout the state.