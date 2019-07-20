Local monster truck driver performs at Augusta County Expo

31-year-old Brandon Derrow of Elkton drives the monster truck called Bad News Travels Fast. Out of nearly 300 drivers he's ranked number 17 in the world.

Every summer, Derrow showcases his talent at the Augusta County Expo. He says that's where he feels at home.

"This is where it all started for me," Derrow said. "30 years ago. September of 1989. My father brought me here to this very track."

He was hooked.

"Ever since then I was just crazy about monster trucks and bugged mom and dad to bring me to all the shows here," Derrow said. "They used to have them at the Rockingham County fairgrounds so we'd go out there and watch them. All the local shows pretty much. I begged them to take me to."

Brandon has been coming to this event at the Augusta County Expo for 30 years. This year is the 9th time he's driven Bad News Travels Fast but he says the most important thing to him is putting on a good show for his fans.

"First and foremost the fans are always number one," Derrow said. "Without the fans here and all of the sponsors, we wouldn't even be here. There wouldn't be a show here every year."

On Friday, fans lined up for pictures, autographs and a chance to meet Derrow.

10-year-old Jay Rankin attended the event Friday with his family. He was wearing a Bad News Travels Fast hat and shirt and received an autograph from Derrow.

"He's the best at racing and freestyling and the best at doing everything in Monster Trucks," Rankin said.

First as a little kid, now as a driver, Brandon plans to be here every year.

"It's a dream come true," Derrow said. "It's what I always wanted to do and so it's special that it gets to happen right here in Fishersville."