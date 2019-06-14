Virginia musicians come together to benefit the Heather Heyer foundation

Virginia musicians and songwriters came together as part of "Songs for a Positive Change" Thursday night at Champion Brewing Company to benefit the Heather Heyer Foundation.

The event featured Charlottesville-based band Wild Common and plenty of other local talented singers and songwriters.

It was all to raise money for scholarships to be given out through the Heather Heyer foundation.

Heyer was killed during the aftermath of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in August of 2017. Heyer's friend and co-founder of the Heather Heyer foundation, Alfred Wilson, said this kind of event showcases her love of music and is a way to bring joy to the community.

"A lot of individual songwriters have sent us songs and their expression of just how proud they were of what Heather was doing and what we were symbolizing," said Wilson. "So we wanted to share that with the public."

The scholarship money raised will be awarded to students seeking to use their profession to promote peaceful social change.

