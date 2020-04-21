Harrisonburg neighbors start lip sync battle during stay-at-home order

Many people around the Shenandoah Valley are missing their family and friends as we continue social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19.

James Madison University theater professors and partners Ingrid De Sanctis and Ben Lambert received a video from their neighbors lip syncing to a song and challenging them to do the same.

"It was a way of bringing joy and goofiness to times when you're sorta stressed and overwhelmed," De Sanctis said.

She and Lambert then sent their neighbors a video of them lip syncing to "Mockingbird" by James Taylor and Carly Simon.

"I thought, how do we still connect with each other in ways that's not always talking about what's hard, what's difficult, and being goofy sometimes lightens the spirit," De Sanctis said.

She said she sent the video to other friends and family across the country to join in on their lip sync challenge as well.

"I'm just trying to spread the challenge," De Sanctis said. "Yeah, it's a little bit ridiculous, but it's a feel good thing too."

De Sanctis said she and Lambert already have their next song picked out, and she thinks round two of their challenge will get more theatrical, possibly with costumes and props.

