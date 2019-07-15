Local non-profit hosts reading parties to help children beat the summer slide

The term "summer slide" refers to the summer months when children aren't in school and may not engage their brains through learning. The United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham is working to make sure children in the area are beating that slide with summer reading parties.

Tashfia Hasan is the coordinator of community impact for United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham. She said these parties give the United Way a chance to work with the Harrisonburg City and Rockingham County Public Schools to keep kids learning throughout summer break.

According to Hasan, the goal is to make the parties so fun that kids do not even realize they are learning.

"Probably one of our favorite things we've heard this summer is a student from Bluestone Elementary who said 'This is so fun, can I have my birthday party here?'" said Hasan.

On Monday, the party was at Lacey Spring Elementary School. Students participated in different craft and game stations. There were therapy dogs for children to read to and a puppet show. Students also had a chance to tour a fire truck from Rockingham County Fire and Rescue and visit the Gus Bus.

"Often times, really our goal is to make sure every child leaves with at least one new book for their home if not more than that, and sometimes that's even the first book that they're adding to their home library, so it's pretty exciting," said Hasan.

Children did a "book walk" where they chose their own book to take home too.

Hasan said, so far, the parties have reached more than 900 kids and United Way has had more than 300 volunteers come out to help.

Anyone in the community is invited to the parties hosted at the different schools, but there is a party coming up on July 18, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. for all of the children in the community at the Lucy Simms Center.