Local nurse practitioner weighs in on sunscreen use

With the fourth of July right around the corner, dermatologists say sunscreen is one step you cannot forget.

Rachel Talbot, a nurse practitioner at Access Dermatology, told us some of the things to look for on a sunscreen label.

She recommends using a sunscreen with an SPF between 30 and 50. The label should say "Broad Spectrum," meaning it covers UVA and UVB rays giving you the most protection. Talbot said you also want to reapply sunscreen every two hours keeping your skin fully covered.

"What we worry about are skin cancers. One in five Americans will develop skin cancer sometime in their lifetime and over the age of 65 skin cancer actually becomes to most common cancer that people end up getting," said Talbot.

She said to start getting yearly visits with your dermatologist at the age of 40, but if you have any questions or concerns about your skin, visit them immediately.

Talbot recommends applying sunscreen every day to prevent skin cancer.