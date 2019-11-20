Local organization says Smarter Sentencing Act step in right direction

Senator Tim Kaine has joined other senators to introduce the Smarter Sentencing Act. The bill would reduce certain mandatory drug sentences.

The Smarter Sentencing Act would reduce the mandatory minimum sentences for some non-violent drug offenses. | Credit: WHSV

In a statement, Sen. Kaine said there is an over-incarceration problem, and this legislation would help that if passed.

Dr. Nancy Isco, CEO and founder of the Institute for Reforms and Solutions said the legislation is a step in the right direction.

"Too many are incarcerated," Isco said. "They have really pumped the incarceration rates up, federally, statewide and locally, in jails."

Isco said the non-violent offenders are not receiving the treatment they should get in jails and would be better served in other ways.

"We certainly believe that as many individuals that don't have to serve time incareration are much better served with resources that need to be funded," Isco said.

Isco said the legislation is consistent with the focus of their recent conference, which was breaking the cycle.

"We see the needs to be significant, but certainly to address the problem of low level drug offenders, and non violent drug offenders is a step in the right direction," Isco said.

However, Isco said there will be more of a difference if there is action from more than just the federal government.

"States need to be following this pattern, so that prisons can be reduced, it would be wonderful if we could close a prison," Isco said.

According to the press release from Sen. Kaine's office, some aspects of the bill were included in the First Step Act passed into law last year. However, the main reform in this legislation would reduce mandatory minimum penalties for certain nonviolent drug offenses.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates it would save taxpayers $3 billion over the next ten years if implemented.