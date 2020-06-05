Local outdoors shop say they've seen a recent increase in sales

Rockfish Gap Outfitters in Waynesboro said it has been able to stay open through the pandemic, but has missed out on some of its usual customers.

As the weather has warmed up, owner Chuck Walker said more people have been coming into the store during the last several weeks, but they also usually see a lot of Appalachian Trail thru-hikers, which hasn't been the case this year.

Despite missing those sales, Walker said they've seen an increase in canoe, kayak and bike sales.

"It's a huge impact, there's no doubt about that," Walker said. "The Blue Ridge is a great place to be."

Even though they have been seeing sales, Walker said they're starting to see issues bringing in more inventory.

"Everybody's out," Walker said. "Today we were starting to field calls from people in Charlottesville because Charlottesville bike shops are running low."

Walker said they're doing all the things the governor has asked, like limiting the number of people in the store, social distancing, and extra cleaning.