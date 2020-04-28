Pediatricians warn parents not to ignore their child's vaccination schedule amid pandemic

A local pediatric doctor's office said they've seen a big drop-off in visits since the COVID-19 pandemic began – and they say that could be a serious problem.

A local pediatric doctor's office said they've seen a big drop off in visits since the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they say you should still bring your kids for well visits and to stay up to date on vaccinations.

Pediatricians say you should still bring your kids for well visits and make sure they stay up to date on needed vaccinations.

"Well visits are probably some of the most important things we do in pediatrics," Dr. Steven Mumbauer, a pediatrician at Valley Pediatric Group, said.

During those visits, the Valley Pediatric Group said they look for any issues in development, early screening for mental health issues, and vaccinations. But that's changing with COVID-19.

"Immunization rates, both in infants and older kids, teenagers, have been dropping," Dr. Steven Mumbauer said.

He added it's concerning to see the rates drop.

"Those communicable diseases that are being protected for by the immunizations, they'll start to climb back up," Dr. Mumbauer said.

Goveror Ralph Northam, who is also a pediatrician, said vaccinations are essential for children and communities.

"We don't want to see an outbreak of a preventable disease, such as measles, on top of the COVID-19 pandemic," Governor Northam said in his Monday COVID-19 briefing.

Northam noted that while no vaccine has yet been developed for COVID-19, the vaccines we do have have helped avoid likely millions of deaths from communicable diseases.

Dr. Mumbauer said while they're seeing fewer sick visits because kids are at home, some diseases kids are vaccinated for are caused by bacteria that may already be in their body.

"Bacteria that cause bloodstream infections and pnuemonia and meningitis are often bacteria that live in our noses and in our throats." said Mumbauer.

Not only is it important for children to be vaccinated, Dr. Mumbauer said it's important for children to be vaccinated on the correct schedule.

"A certain dose may cause good protection for a little while, but then the protection starts to wear off, so you need a booster," Dr. Mumbauer said.

When children lose protection, Dr. Mumbauer said they're more susceptible to diseases, and that could lead to an increase in cases.

At their office, Dr. Mumbauer said they're taking a lot of extra precautions to make sure families who come in for well visits stay safe. The Valley Pediatric Group has two offices, and only one office is seeing sick visits, and only in the afternoon.

Additionally, they are also asking families to call once they get to the office, and they only come inside once there's a room ready, to limit waiting around. Doctors are wearing masks and gloves to interact with the children, and they're cleaning all instruments in between each visit.

Dr. Mumbauer said they're still recommending parents bring their children to their well-visits at their office. If you have questions, he recommends calling your child's pediatrician.

