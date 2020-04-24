Local phone company sets up drive-in WiFi locations in rural areas

A local phone company is deploying what they've dubbed free "drive-in" Wi-Fi locations across parts of the Shenandoah Valley to expand internet access in rural communities.

With Virginia's Stay at Home order lasting until June 10 and students out of school for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year, MGW Telephone Company says they "believe access to Internet connectivity is even more vital to the functioning of our communities (tele-working, continuing education, tele-medicine visits) as we navigate these unprecedented times."

MGW Telephone Company has been working with community leaders and organizations, including community centers, schools Ruritan clubs, and others, to get approval for locations with plenty of community parking to set up Wi-Fi where lots of people can gain access.

They ask that anyone accessing the networks remains in their vehicles to respect social distancing guidelines from the state and the CDC.

The company has partnered with the following locations to establish Drive-in Public Wi-Fi sites:

• Bath County High School

• Millboro Elementary School

• Valley Elementary School

• McDowell’s Stonewall Ruritan Club

• WCHG Radio station in Hot Springs

• Williamsville Community Center

• Fairview Community Center in Millboro

• Deerfield Grocery

• Mountain View General Store

• Mountain Grove Fire Department

The Wi-Fi service at those sites is active and available for immediate use, according to MGW.

They ask that people park in an available parking spot at the drive-in site and then search for the “MGW Free Wi-Fi” network in the Wi-Fi settings of their device.

Once you've selected that network, you can connect to the internet and stay in your car while getting necessary work done.

MGW says they're working with other community groups and leaders to expand the drive-in locations to more sites with plenty of parking and viable connectivity.

You can find the most up-to-date list of locations at www.mgwnet.com/driveinwifi.

For general information about MGW, you can visit www.mgwnet.com or call (540) 925-2255.

