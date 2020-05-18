Photographer offering full portrait sessions if you donate to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Give a donation, receive a session. That's what Monica Grimes Portrait Design, based out of New Market, is offering.

After she had to reschedule countless clients due to the coronavirus pandemic, she wanted to find a way to give back. Grimes says clients can contribute $99 toward the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and receive a $390 portrait session.

Grimes says with your donation, you'll receive a gift certificate for the full price of a custom photo experience. This includes a consultation, hair and make up, a custom session, an order appointment and home installation of any wall art pieces you may choose. Grimes says she was looking for a way to give back.

"We do a lot of donating to silent auctions and things like that anyway, and all of them have been canceled. My staff and I have been brainstorming together, 'What can we do?'. I love the food bank and I love their mission and it keeps the money local in our community," said Monica Grimes, of Monica Grimes Portrait Design.

So far, Grimes says she has raised over $2,000 and hopes to raise even more.

To make a donation, click here.