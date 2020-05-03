Local photography studio offering free cap and down photos to Rockingham County seniors

Some high school seniors missed out on important last moments of their high school experience, like prom and their graduation ceremonies, but one local business wants to pay it back to those students.

Gitchell's Photography in downtown Harrisonburg.

Gitchell's Photography will be offering free cap and gown photos for students graduating from Rockingham County high schools.

Christa Gitchell, the owner of the photography studio, said she is scheduling very short sessions by appointment only to make time for as many seniors as possible.

She said after receiving a Virginia 30 Day Fund grant, she'd like to pay it forward to these students and their families.

"All this job is to me, at this point in my life, is about making people happy. It's not about money," Gitchell said. "It's about making these kids have a little extra something to look forward to."

Gitchell said she's asking that students come into the studio by themselves to maintain social distancing, and for them to bring face masks. She said after the session, the photos will be emailed to customers, along with a copyright release.

Gitchell said she was booking students for May 11 and May 12, and after those quickly filled, she added additional times on May 15. She said she may dedicate more days to free sessions if it is needed.

To schedule an appointment, you can call Gitchell's Photography at (540) 434-5314.