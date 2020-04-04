Local project aims to build relationships during time of social isolation

People in the Harrisonburg community launched a new project hoping to create relationships with their neighbors during a time of heightened isolation that they're calling Neighboring Connections.

During a time when high-risk people, like the elderly, are not leaving their homes or socializing, Neighboring Connections hopes to help.

Matthew Bucher, a co-creator of Neighboring Connections, said their goal is to connect one elderly person with one young or healthy adult and support each other as we social distance.

Whether it is talking on the phone, emailing, or running an errand.

"Although the elder may need help potentially going and getting groceries, it's really something we all need," Bucher said. "No matter our age, no matter our job, no matter what we're doing, we need to continue to build relationships with one another during this time of physical distancing."

Local church leaders and the Northeast Neighborhood Association worked together to make this project possible.

Bucher said during a time of loss, change, and societal struggles they hope the community continues to support one another.

For more information or to sign up, click here.