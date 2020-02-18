Local psychology professor reacts to Va. proposal to ban conversion therapy

Virginia is moving forward with banning the practice of conversion therapy on LGBTQ children after a senate vote on Monday.

The goal of conversion therapy is to try to change one's sexual orientation or gender identity.

Ryan Thompson, a assistant professor of psychology at Eastern Mennonite University, said there was no real evidence that this type of therapy was ever effective.

"There is some evidence that it likely increased depression, anxiety, and suicidal thinking in individuals who did go through that," Thompson said.

He said he didn't know of any therapists that still practice conversion therapy, but if they did, it would be inappropriate.

"The goal is to no longer be gay or to no longer be trans or something like that. That's not usually the way therapy works. Usually it's a collaborative understanding of moving toward health," Thompson said. "The definition of health is not straight or cisgender."

Thompson said conversion therapy is already banned by most licensing and professional organizations, like the American Psychological Association and the American Counseling Association

"Children already have a diminished capacity to be able to consent to types of therapy they're going through, so for something without documented effectiveness, [negative impacts] and it was never really designed to treat an actual mental disorder is suspect at best," Thompson said. "[Children] can't consent with full knowledge of pros and cons of what they're dealing with."

The bill now goes to Governor Ralph Northam, who is expected to sign it into law.