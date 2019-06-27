Local restaurant and bar closed by Virginia Department of Taxation

Sipe's Restaurant and Bar in Harrisonburg has been closed for "nonpayment of taxes"" according to a notice on the door. That notice was posted by the Virginia Department of Taxation. However, the owner of the restaurant says he's appealed it after finding mistakes in their records.

Owner Bradley Sipe says they fell behind on payments and began dealing with the Department of Taxation back in March. He explained he took out a loan and paid what was owed.

Sipe says on June 18, they came back with an additional amount owed that needed to be paid in full by the following Monday.

The sign on the door says the restaurant owed over $19,000, for which a Memorandum of Lien was recorded in Harrisonburg Circuit Court.

Sipe says he disagreed with the amount of money they claimed he owed. He says he filed a notice of appeal which would halt the procedures and allow 30-90 days to file a formal appeal, but his restaurant was padlocked regardless.

"It's almost going to be hard to recover just from the being closed. You now I'm out, if we go into tomorrow, I'm already out at least $8,000 in sales. You know I'm losing $6,000-7,000 in product, I have to throw away everything in the building now."

Sipe says he's received no response to his calls to the department of taxation on Thursday, and just wants to make things right so he can open his restaurant again.

WHSV reached out to the Virginia Department of Taxations about the closure of Sipe's and received the following response:

Virginia Tax is unable to comment on specific taxpayer situations.

However, generally, if collection efforts do not resolve the tax bills of a business, we may padlock the business, which is authorized by Virginia Code § 58.1-1805.

If this action is necessary, we will schedule a hearing, giving the business owner at least 10 days’ notice. The purpose of the hearing is to give the business owner an opportunity to explain the situation and resolve it -- paying the outstanding assessments or negotiating payment arrangements to keep the business open.

If we cannot reach an agreement, or the agreement is broken by the taxpayer, we may revoke the company’s sales tax certificate and business registration and/or padlock the business.

If a taxpayer believes that we have incorrectly issued a Virginia tax bill or improperly denied a claim for refund, the taxpayer has the right to ask Virginia Tax to adjust the bill or issue the refund.

More information on the appeals process and other topics is available in the Taxpayer Bill of Rights on the Virginia Tax website at https://www.tax.virginia.gov/sites/default/files/inline-files/virginia-taxpayer-bill-of-rights.pdf.