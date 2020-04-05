Local seamstress explains how to make a cloth face mask

The CDC now recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, like grocery stores or pharmacies, especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

Heather Dean, the owner of Peaceful Sewing in Dayton, has made hundreds of masks for local healthcare workers and first responders.

Now that its recommended for everyone to wear one when in some public settings, she breaks down how you can make one with supplies at home.

She first begins by washing then ironing the fabric.

"I use 100 percent cotton and I use flannel for the back of them," Dean said. "You just cut a six-inch by nine-inch rectangle and you use your elastic that's seven inches long for each side," Dean said.

If you don't have flannel material, two pieces of 100 percent cotton will work, as well.

Next, Dean pins the elastic in between the two pieces of fabric and stitches together inside out.

"And then flip it, iron it, top stitch it, and then add in your pleats on each side," Dean said.

Some people may not have extra fabric, but household items, like a 100 percent cotton t-shirt, would work to make the mask.

"Anything will work as long as it's 100 percent cotton, even sheets or anything," Dean said.

If you don't have elastic, Dean suggests elastic headbands or using extra fabric scraps that can be tied behind your ears.

She says pleating is essential so the mask fits snug to your face.

"Grab it at the elastic, and then right below it, and you'll fold back and hold it, and then you'll go down a little further, grab another piece," Dean said. "You want the two to meet instead of overlapping each other."

Dean washes and irons the masks again one more time before she's all finished.

The CDC recommends routinely washing cloth face masks depending on the frequency of use.

The CDC says individuals should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose, and mouth when removing their face covering and wash hands immediately after removing.

