Local senator supports new redistricting plan

After several years of work, Virginia's General Assembly passed a constitutional amendment that would change the way political districts are drawn across the state.

Virginia State Senator Emmett Hanger, a Republican of Augusta County, has been working for several years to help find a solution for gerrymandering.

Under the new system created by the amendment, a commission would be created to draw district lines that would then be approved by the General Assembly.

However, Virginians would still have to vote to approve the change in November. Senator Hanger said he hopes it's something Virginians will support.

"If you can limit the ability of legislators to pack districts, that are favorable to republicans and favorable to democrats, then it will help with the extreme partisanship that we currently see," Hanger said.

The amendment will be a referendum on the ballot in November.