Local, state resources available to help small businesses

As Virginians are staying home, local businesses are missing out on the customers they need to keep their businesses going. Around the Valley, local organizations have stepped up to help businesses fill those gaps.

Greg Hitchin, director of Waynesboro Economic Development, said its important that businesses get help early on, to avoid falling into too much debt. He said many of the businesses in the Staunton Augusta Waynesboro area are considered small businesses.

"Roughly 70 percent of our businesses and establishments in the MSA have less than 20 employees, so it's really important for us to be prepared to help them," Hitchin said.

One of those resources is the Staunton Creative Community Fund. In partnership with Augusta County and F&M Bank, the fund is offering zero interest loans to businesses in the SAW area.

"We wanted to help these small business owners get access to quick cash, but we also wanted to assist them with loan forgiveness as well," Debbie Irwin, executive director of the fund, said.

Irwin said they're often able to get money to local businesses faster than some of the federal and state resources. Irwin said the loans they're offering are also able to be partially forgiven, as long as people make the payments on time.

Even if a business isn't in a position to be able to take on a loan, Irwin said they're able to help direct businesses to other resources that can assist them.

Around the Valley, different organizations have resources available online to help local businesses. You can find a list below. Local economic development websites also have lists of resources available. If you know of a resource we missed, email hannah.hall@whsv.com.

Staunton Economic Development

Waynesboro Economic Development

Shenandoah County Economic Development



Greater Augusta Chamber of Commerce



Harrisonburg Economic Development

Staunton Creative Community Fund

Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance

U.S. Small Business Administration

Mutual Aid SAW Resource List

Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center