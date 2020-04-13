Local task force awards $50,000 in grants to local businesses impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham COVID-19 Business Support Taskforce awarded 25 small business grants to local business owners adding up to $50,000.

According to a press release, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Small Business Resiliency Grant program received 100 applications seeking over $400,000 in assistance.

Grant recipients ranging from restaurants to light manufacturing recieved between $1,500-$5,000. Organizers of the fund said more than 150 jobs possibly impacted were ultimately saved.

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham COVID-19 Business Support Taskforce was formed in March to assist businesses in the Harrisonburg and Rockingham area in response to the coronavirus pandemic. It is funded in part by F&M Bank, Wells Fargo and Atlantic Union Bank.

“We sincerely appreciate the quick and generous support of the bankers who have supported the Business Resiliency Fund. The need, just hearing about the number of applications, is great at this time and this is just one more example of this community stepping up when people are in need” said Aaron Ludwig, the owner of Jack Brown’s and Billy Jack’s in downtown Harrisonburg.

"With the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Business Support Taskforce’s Small Business Resilience Grant, we will make it through this and be able to stay open for our wonderful customers," said Chrsitine McLaughlin, the co-owner of Valley Olive Oil and Balsamics in McGaheysville. "We are so appreciative for the help and everyone who made this grant possible for all the businesses hit hard during this pandemic.”

Businesses located in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County are encouraged to submit applications as they will be reviewed on a rolling basis as additional funding is received.

Businesses eligible to apply are those who have been located in Harrisonburg or Rockingham County for at least a year and have 25 or fewer employees. Funding can be used for managing operational costs like payroll, rent and similar expenses.

Grant applications and additional information and resources can be found at the following websites:

• www.valleysbdc.org/businesstaskforce

• downtownharrisonburg.org

• www.hrchamber.org

• www.harrisonburgdevelopment.com

