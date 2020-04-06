Local teacher creates fun videos for students

When Michael Wampole found out his students, and those across the Commonwealth, would be learning from home, he had an idea: creating YouTube videos to keep his students engaged.

"I wanted to reach out and create some content that made kids laugh. I wanted to reach out so they could have a familiar face," said Wampole, a teacher at Peak View Elementary.

Wampole says the response to the videos has been truly overwhelming.

"I actually had a parent comment saying their son just lit up, their face lit up, when they saw Mr. Wampole speaking to them again. So that was really neat," said Wampole.

Being an author himself, Wampole decided to read his students some of his own work.

"Other teachers are reading free books that have permission, and I thought 'I'm just gonna read my books, I give myself permission,'" said Wampole.

Throughout this experience, Wampole says he wants his students to challenge themselves. He says he encourages them to read and even create their own content while at home.

Wampole says he has more video ideas in mind, and can't wait to start creating them.