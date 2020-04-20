Local teacher hoping new project will connect students outside classroom

As teachers and students are finding their rhythms in distance learning, one Staunton teacher is hoping a new project will bring more connection for her students.

Sarah Merkord sent these Bitmoji cutouts to each of her students. | Credit: WHSV

Sarah Merkord is a second grade teacher at Bessie Weller Elementary School. Merkord said she feels everything has been going smoothly from an educational standpoint, but she still felt like she was missing the more personal connection with her students.

"In a classroom, you have that every day," Merkord said. "You get to see them every day, you get to hug them, you get to listen to their stories."

Merkord said she was scrolling through Facebook when she saw the idea for a Flat Stanley, which is based off a book. Typically, the Flat Stanley character is printed out, and taken around and photographed in different places.

Merkord didn't think her students would know what Flat Stanley was, but she said they would recognize her Bitmoji, a cartoon version of herself she has all over her classroom. She printed out her Bitmoji, and has sent them and a poem to all of her students this week.

"That way they can take a picture with me, wherever they are, and then upload it," Merkord said. "That way I can share it with each other."

Merkord said she's been doing classroom Zooms, but felt it was important to find a way to have a more personal connection with her students, even though they're not in the normal classroom.

"We're trying to push the education, push the learning, but I want them to know that I'm still there for them, and they're still there for each other, even though we can't be there, all in the same classroom, we can still be doing something the same way," Merkord said.

She hopes kids will take pictures of themselves with her Bitmoji doing whatever they would normally be doing, and then upload the pictures. Merkord said she plans to share them with the students in her class.