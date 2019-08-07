Local teacher nominated for national presidential award

Harrisonburg High School teacher Myron Blosser has been selected as a state finalist for the 2019 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

The award is regarded as the nation's top honor for mathematics and science teachers and recognizes teachers who develop and implement high quality instructional programs that improve student learning.

Blosser is one of five Virginia secondary teachers to be chosen as state finalists.

"One wonders when it's time to retire but the passion, the fire, and the innovative ideas continue to flow," said Blosser. "It was a real validation of that to be nominated."

Blosser teachers biology and biotechnology at Harrisonburg High School. He also serves as the co-director of the HH's Governor's STEM Academy.

Those who know Blosser say he is a well respected educator who has shaped science instruction through the Shenandoah Valley.

“Mr. Blosser’s contributions to the advancement of science education have few parallels,” said Patrick Lintner, Assistant Superintendent for Instruction. “He is constantly innovating, and he maintains the highest expectations for himself and his students.”

The five Virginia finalists will be recognized bu the state Board of Education during its October business meeting in Richmond.

The Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching program is administered by the National Science Foundation on behalf of the White House.

A national review committee will review the applications of the 2019 finalists, and the 2019 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching awardees will be announced by the White House.