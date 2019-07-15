Shenandoah Valley teen wins Miss High School America pageant

On June 20, Broadway High school student Alyssa Mawyer was crowned on stage as the new 2019 Miss High School America.

The 16-year-old has been competing in pageants for the past seven years, focusing on her passion for helping people with disabilities.

Mawyer says there is so much more to pageantry than just the modeling and make-up.

"This year, I am going to focus a lot on service. We have a national platform called B.R.A.V.E. which stands for Building Respect And Value for Everyone. What I've been able to do with this platform is combine it with my love of helping the special needs community," said Alyssa Mawyer, 2019 Miss High School America.

After crowning, she was handed the keys to a brand new Jeep Wrangler. Mawyer says she hopes to compete in Miss USA one day too.

To contact Alyssa for appearances and classroom visits, you can email her at alyssamawyer@gmail.com.