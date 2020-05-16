Local vineyard takes COVID-19 safety measures after reopening in Phase 1

Virginia phase 1 of reopening began yesterday across most of the commonwealth, which allowed some businesses to welcome customers in-person for the first time in weeks.

Bluestone Vineyard in Bridgewater.

Some restaurants, breweries, and wineries with outdoor seating can now operate at a lower capacity.

Kurt Hartman, the owner of Bluestone Vineyard in Bridgewater, said he thinks they have an advantage over other businesses reopening in the valley because of their many outdoor seating options for people to safely social distance.

"We have tables that go all around the building here and out into the vineyard, so we have a lot of space," Hartman said. "We can open it up, we can allow people to get fresh air and they don't need to worry about being elbow to elbow with anyone."

Hartman said they've arranged all tables at least 8 feet apart and created a designated path for customers to walk on that will ensure they're at least 6 feet apart from other guests at all times.

He said they are performing hourly cleanings, requiring customers to wear masks to access the indoor restrooms, and changed menu options as well.

"We limited our menu so everything goes smoothly at first," Hartman said. We're bottle sales only right now, that will probably change over time, but first, we need to crawl before we can run."

Hartman said their reopening on Friday went smoothly and customers were pleased with their changes.

"Our main focus is to make sure that nobody has other people infringe on their space," Hartman said. "We want them to be comfortable here, that's been the focus, and I think that worked very well yesterday"

Some customers said they're comfortable going out in Phase 1.

"Being here where it's nice and open, all the fresh air, I wasn't too worried," Meghan Linski, a Bluestone Vineyard customer, said.

Hartman said Bluestone Vineyard is still offering curbside pickup or shipping to customers not ready to be out and about just yet.