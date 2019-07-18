Local volunteers drive cancer patients to treatment

The American Cancer Society is looking for volunteers to participate in their "Road to Recovery" program which gives patients rides to cancer treatment. The society created this program to better help those who couldn't get to their treatments.

Paula Zirk, one of the volunteers, said driving the patients hits close to home.

"I am a survivor myself. I've had cancer and so I thought it would be a nice thing to do to help people out," said Paula Zirk, a Road to Recovery volunteer.

Zirk said even the best treatment can't work if a patient can't get there.

"When you receive treatment you really need someone to drive you, even with radiation, it's so tiring," said Zirk.

She said she hopes to continue volunteering.

"I think the lord has blessed me that I have had cancer for all this time and I'm still moving around and doing things. Not everyone is so blessed so I thought that I really would like to help some of those who maybe were not as fortunate," said Zirk.

Carol LaSpina, the program's coordinator, said more drivers are still needed.

"The drivers that we mostly have live in the Harrisonburg area. We still have a high need for drivers in Green county, Albemarle and Augusta county area," said LaSpina.

If you're interested in becoming a driver for the American Cancer Society, call 1-800-227-2345.