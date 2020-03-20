Local wedding business offers virtual wedding service

Among many other things, the COVID-19 outbreak is causing weddings to be canceled because of travel restrictions and limiting gatherings of ten or more people, but The Wishing Well in Harrisonburg hopes they can give couples a way to not have to conpletely cancel their special day.

Terrie Dean, owner of The Wishing Well, said all of their weddings in March and April were canceled, and they are watching closely to see what happens in May.

She says The Wishing Well can offer virtual wedding services, or pop-up weddings, so guests can live-stream from home. This way, plans don't have to be completely canceled and guests can stay safe.

"We can provide a real wedding experience for them that day, that later, they can show to their friends and family when they are able to gather again at a party or a reception," Dean said.

Dean said some couples choose a symbolic wedding date, like an anniversary, and this allows them to keep their original ceremony plans and allow family to watch from home.

She said the wedding and hospitality industry is taking a hard hit right now because of event cancellations, but this service is helping to keep her staff employed during this time.