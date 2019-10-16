West Virginia woman celebrates 103rd birthday

Not many people can imagine living to one hundred, but one Stonewood, West Virginia resident has that number beat by three years.

Virginia Folio celebrated her 103rd birthday with family and friends at the Clarksburg Nursing and Rehab Center.

A live band performed 'Happy Birthday' and Folio blew out her birthday candles for the 103rd time.

Folio says she never could have imagined getting to celebrate over one hundred birthdays.

"I never thought I would be celebrating 103, and to celebrate it here is nice," said the lifelong resident "The people are all gracious and nice to me, I've lived here all my life, so they all know me,"

Folio's nephew, Mayor of Stonewood Jim Torango, presented her with a proclamation officially making October 16th, Folio's actual birthday, "Virginia F. Folio Day."

Copyright 2019 WDTV. All rights reserved.