Harrisonburg woman creates pledge encouraging community to share stimulus checks

Stimulus checks are hitting bank accounts across the Shenandoah Valley, and some whose finances haven't been compromised may be looking to splurge on a big purchase, but one local woman is asking them to donate it back.

Downtown Harrisonburg

After seeing a similar pledge in the Charlottesville area, Lori Mier, of Harrisonburg, created a page called #ShareMyCheckHburg.

"My goal for the pledge was really to reach some organizations that have been doing some direct community care, and also social justice work in the valley," Mier said.

She is encouraging people in the community to donate some or all of their check to organizations that are distributing the money to those impacted most during coronavirus closures and layoffs.

"It's really about building community and just, you know, encouraging the act of donating if you're able to organizations that could utilize it," Mier said.

Mier said she wanted to encourage others whose job or finances haven't been impacted by the virus to help others in need.

"If people are still receiving a paycheck, my intention is to help out in any way that I can with donations, and so I just felt like there are other people that want to do the same," Mier said.

To sign the #ShareMyCheckHburg pledge, click here.

