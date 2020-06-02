Woman starts making masks for her family, ends up making thousands

After finding out her entire family were considered essential workers, one woman from Augusta County decided to create thousands of masks to help not just her family, but those in the community.

Cathy Rexrode says her granddaughter and a few other family members have helped her along the way.

"My family was considered essential workers and I just felt like I needed to do what I could do to keep them safe. Then it was spread onto friends and relatives and then it just got bigger and bigger," said Rexrode.

So far, Rexrode says she has made over 3,000 masks for family and friends, first responders and many local businesses. She says the majority of the materials, like the fabric, have been donated by local businesses.

She says she has enjoyed making these masks for the community and will continue to make many more.

You can watch more of Cathy Rexrode's story in the video above, which is part of our "Tell Me Something Good" series.