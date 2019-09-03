Local woman preparing to help with Dorian relief

A local woman is waiting to hear where she could be sent to help with Hurricane Dorian relief.

The Harrisonburg disaster relief canteen was deployed last year for three months after Hurricane Florence. | Credit: WHSV

Lt. Kelsey Meredith is a Salvation Army officer in Staunton. She was recently asked to be on the incident management team.

"We are on standby to provide some food, hydration, clean-up kits, hygiene supplies and emotional and spiritual care to those who are affected," Meredith said.

According to Meredith, she'll be sent where she is needed, once they know more about the impact of the hurricane.

"It's important that we're there to help people in their time of need," Meredith said. "We go out into communities that are affected by any natural disaster."

In Harrisonburg, Captain John Blevins said they're waiting to see what type of assistance is needed. In the past, the disaster relief canteen has been called on.

"It was deployed last year for three months with the hurricanes and it might very well be called upon again to serve with Hurricane Dorian," Blevins said.

According to Blevins, the canteen can cook and serve up to a thousand meals a day and it can be sent to areas without power or water.