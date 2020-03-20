Local woman stranded in Peru due to coronavirus concerns

Since January, Chyann Mackey has been in Peru on a mission trip. She was scheduled to return home to Grottoes this week, but that plan took an unusual turn Monday night.

"Nobody can come in or go out of the country, whether you're a Peruvian citizen or not," Mackey said.

The Peruvian government placed the country under a mandatory 15-day quarantine to prevent the spread of the corornavirus. The U.S. embassy posted a security alert warning Americans to reschedule flights or "arrange lodging for the duration of the quarantine period and plan to limit their movements."

As of Monday, all borders were closed and international travel was banned.

"People are actually getting arrested for going out in town and going grocery shopping," she said. "It's serious."

But Mackey's situation is not unique. As of Friday, about 1,400 other Americans are also stranded in the South American country.

She said she has been communicating with the other U.S. citizens about efforts to return home through a Facebook page called "Americans Stuck in Peru."

"I know that everyone is reaching out to their state senators and congressman trying to get each state to work toward it, and i have been emailing everyone i can," she said.

On Thursday, President Trump said efforts are in place to get those 1,400 individuals back on American soil.

"What we're trying to get them out and, you know, they got caught. They were late with their flights. We gave them a period of time. They didn't make it, but we're looking to get them out with military probably through the military."