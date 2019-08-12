Dayton woman uses love of Dr. Pepper to take recycling to a new level

It all started with a love of Dr. Pepper.

Debby Benkert creating her 9 1/2 foot wall out of recycled Dr.Pepper bottles.

"My furniture is Dr. Pepper color, my curtains are Dr. Pepper color, my cup cozie is a Dr. Pepper cozie. I'm a Dr. Pepper freak and have been since I was about 8-years-old," said Debby Benkert, builder of a recycled wall.

After accumulating empty bottle after bottle, Debby Benkert wanted to do something more than throw them away. And recycling plastic through local government collection has become increasingly difficult in recent years.

She researched the best ways to recycle or reuse plastic bottles and saw the idea of building a wall. Benkert took it to heart and built a 9.5 foot wall to hide the trash cans outside her home.

"The first thing you see when you pull up at my house was trash cans, and that disappointed me," she said.

On top of saving bottles for the wall, she also creates crocheted items, using recycled materials like jeans and plastic containers.

"I just wanted to do something to help others. I don't have a lot to offer, but I can clean up after myself and this is part of picking up and taking care of mother earth," said Benkert.

Benkert said she wants to decorate her wall with her favorite Dr. Pepper logo too. She also hopes to extend the wall into either an additional room or a new porch.