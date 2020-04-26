Local women run half marathon at Sentara RMH to honor essential workers

Two local women planned to participate in a half marathon together in Atlantic City, but coronavirus outbreaks canceled events around the country. They decided to complete their run in Harrisonburg while also supporting essential workers.

Loan and Pate cross the "finish line" at Sentara RMH.

"We thought, what can we do?" Corri Loan, of Rockingham County, said. "We decided that we would run our half marathon around the [Sentara RMH], 13.1 laps."

Loan and Julie Pate, of Rockingham County, ran around the hospital's campus and took the time to pray for essential workers.

"At first we thought, maybe 13 laps in one location would be a little redundant, but what we did is we had a different topic to think about and pray about for each mile," Loan said. "That really kinda kept our mind fresh and kept us excited about pressing forward."

Loan and Pate prayed about topics from coronavirus outbreaks and recovery to mental health issues.

"There are so many issues surrounding this topic that we wanted to think about for these 2 to 2.5 hours that we were out here today," Pate said.

They received community sponsors and funds went toward purchasing food from Crossroads Cafe and Catering in Penn Laird to donate to 300 essential workers.

"There are only about 100 staff members here now, so we'll be able to share this afternoon as well and go to three other locations," Pate said.

Pate said they also delivered food to Accordius Health, Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center, and a Walmart Supercenter.

"I do have feet that can run and I have a heart to give and to pray, so I figured I would use the abilities that I have to pour back and give back to the people that are working here and in health care facilities in our community and in our state," Loan said.

Loan said each year, she and Pate try to do a destination half marathon, so their families can't usually watch their races, but friends and family cheered them on throughout the 13-mile race this weekend.