Locals get excited as Nationals head to World Series

The Washington Nationals are going to the World Series!

The Nats completed their four-game sweep of the Saint Louis Cardinals Tuesday night by winning 7-to-4.

The Nationals have never made it to Major League Baseball's grand finale before. They've won four National League East titles, but up until now, never made it past the first round of the postseason.

"I mean, this doesn't happen every year, and there's a lot of excitement about it. Like I said, they've come close, they've been in playoffs before, but never made it to the World Series," Lee Montgomery, owner of Montie's in the Staunton Mall, said.

Lee is a fan himself, and he said he already sold a good bit of Nationals merchandise for the baseball season.

Now with the team heading to the World Series, he expects to see more people looking to rep the local team.

"I should be getting some T-shirts in tomorrow, and when they do win the World Series, which they will, I'm going to get some World Series T-shirts in," Montgomery said.

Montgomery said there are a lot of people in the Valley looking forward to seeing the Nationals at the World Series, and, of course, he is hoping for a win.

