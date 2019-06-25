People weigh in on Sanders' plan to eliminate student loan debt

This week, Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) proposed a plan to wipe out all of the student debt in America — which is about $1.6 trillion.

If that were to happen, some say it could help students in the valley.

Sanders says his plan would help about 45 million Americans who have student loans. The presidential hopeful unveiled the "college for all act," which he aims to pay for with a new tax on Wall Street.

With orientation and summer classes going on at James Madison University, students and alumni shared what they think of Sanders' plan.

"I think it would be a great weight off of a lot of kids' shoulders to know that they don't have a big sum of money that they have to pay back," Christian Rodriguez, a JMU sophomore and graduate of Harrisonburg High School.

"To my students who are 18 and setting themselves up for $200,000 in debt, I think that it sounds fantastic," said Whitney Hardy, a JMU alum and high school teacher in Northern Virginia. "I would just be concerned as to what might potentially take a hit in regards to it in terms of where to make that revenue up from."

David McQuilkin, retired Bridgewater College professor of political science, says the plan is not politically realistic, but he does say that something needs to be done for students in less privileged communities.

"Many of the minority students, many of the less affluent students," McQuilkin said, "it would give them an opportunity to go to college."