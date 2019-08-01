Zaxby's employees in Roanoke search for answers after surprise closure

For William Salisbury, it was a shock. Salisbury is an employee at the Zaxby's Restaurant on Ordway Drive in Roanoke. When he came to work Wednesday afternoon, the lights were off and the doors were locked.

"It's just been a crazy day for me," he said.

Most importantly, the paycheck Salisbury expected and depends on is nowhere to be found.

"I'm worrying about where I'm gonna be able to pay rent. On top of that, I'm worrying about my baby mom. Like what if she needs to get to the hospital now? I ain't even got money to save up," said Salisbury.

He wasn't alone.

Wednesday was supposed to be payday for every one of the roughly two dozen employees at the Zaxby's. Instead, Salisbury and the others were greeted with signs on both the doors and the drive-through reading "Closed for Renovation." All day, confused customers and employees stopped by, only to drive away.

Both this Zaxby's and the one in Salem have now closed down without explanation. They're owned by Tom Noelke, a resident of Charlottesville.

Over text, Noelke says the "assets and liabilities" have been placed under a "trustee of the courts," who is working to resolve a "loss of sales due to 'customer service.'" A public records search reveals that a lien was placed on the Zaxby's by Regions Banks back in 2007.

When asked if employees can expect to be paid, Noelke said "soon," but provided no details or dates.

Zaxby's corporate office said they also found out the Roanoke Zaxby's would be closing on Wednesday. In a statement, they said "Zaxby's Franchising LLC is currently in the course of evaluating the store closure and gathering more information."

All of this leaves employees like Joshua Patrick wondering how they're going to get through the next few weeks.

"It makes it kind of hard to pay bills. Do all the stuff I need to do to survive," said Patrick.

He says he helps support several family members, and was given no warning that Wednesday he would be unemployed. "No text messages. No calls."

For William Salisbury, the next step is trying to make up for his missed paycheck.

"I'm about to go to every place I can and get me a job," said Salisbury.

But he adds he's not about to forget about the time, and money, he says he's owed.

"If you're a business owner, and you've got employees at this place and this place and this place, shouldn't you pay your workers?"

